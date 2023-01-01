PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet session

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet session today, citing sources.

PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned the federal cabinet’s session on Monday in which the participants will review the political and economic situation of the country. Sources divulged on Saturday that the meeting will also cover the issue of extending the stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The Afghan refugees’ two-year extension had ended on June 30. While the Home Ministry has advocated for an additional six-month extension. According to sources, along with the potential ratification of the five-year national sports policy, the HEC Amendment Bill is also on the table.

The matter in line with the waste disposal project in Islamabad will also be part of the meeting agenda.

PM Shehbaz will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State being held in videoconference format on Tuesday (July 4). The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO Member States.

This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization.

PM Shehbaz’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.

On Friday, PM Shehbaz talked about the economic revival plan of the country, saying that everyone will have to put efforts for uplifting the country. “Debts and loans are not the solution as we have to get rid of them and focus on our own domestic resources,” said the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz added that all the institutions including judiciary, parliament and defense institutions will have to put their efforts jointly to strengthen the country’s economy.

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit on Tuesday via video link: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State being held in videoconference format on Tuesday. The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the Prime Minister of India in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO Member States.

This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization. The Prime Minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.