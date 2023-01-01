FM Bilawal expresses resolve to boost trade with Japan

TOKYO (NNI): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday declared his intention to boost trade and promote diplomatic ties with Japan. Addressing at a function organized by the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo today, Bilawal appreciated Japanese contributions to technology.

He underscored the importance of Pakistanis living abroad, saying, “The overseas Pakistanis are our assets, who are playing vital role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.” The Foreign Minister said both countries can benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said incumbent government is working on economic diplomacy to bring prosperity in the country.

He said Pakistan can learn from Japan’s advancement in Information Technology and other fields.

He also mentioned the country’s potential in the IT sector, saying the steps had been taken to improve youth’s skills. The Foreign Minister urged Pakistani overseas particularly businessmen to play their role for increase in trade between two countries and also strengthening of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister emphasised his commitment for boosting agricultural exports between Pakistan and Japan. He praised the country’s mangoes, saying, “Mangoes from this country are eaten by people all over the world.”

Bilawal also met with representatives of the Japan International Development Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to discuss potential for trade and investment.

During the meetings, the matters related to bilateral cooperation in trade and investment came under discussion. The Foreign Minister said during his meeting with Japanese leadership and entrepreneurs, he will urge them to enhance trade and investment in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has over 65 per cent population of youth and we can exploit this human resource through skills-based education and training.