PM to write to president today

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that owing to the relentless efforts of the incumbent government, Pakistan had been out of the most difficult times.

Addressing a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, General Headquarters (GHQ), to honour the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis, the prime minister stressed that they all had to strive to rebuild Pakistan collectively. He said 75 years had passed since the creation of Pakistan which came into being due to hard work by the Great Quaid, the Founder of the Nation, whose vision still remained unfulfilled.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, officers, ministers and families of Shuhada and Ghazis. The prime minister said that the incumbent government would complete its term on Wednesday (tomorrow) and after which they would hand over the reign of the government to an interim set-up in accordance with the Constitution.

A comprehensive plan was put in place for the progress and prosperity of the country by the incumbent government, he said, adding the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had given that vision for the progress of Pakistan with the development of agriculture, minerals and IT sectors. He further said that under that plan, foreign investment worth billions of dollars would be made in the country.

The prime minister termed the ceremony to honour Shuhada and Ghazis as a dignified occasion to pay tribute to their great sacrifices. They had made Pakistan more secure with their sacrifices and saved it from the evil designs of the enemies, he added.

He said that they had laid down their lives for the defence of the country by setting unmatched precedents of bravery, valour and sacrifice, adding that the nation had been rendering sacrifices since the creation of Pakistan. On 14th August, he said, Pakistan would celebrate its 76th anniversary. The nation had to traverse the path carved out by their Shuhada to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

The prime minister underlined that for the elimination of poverty and unemployment, they should rid Pakistan of foreign debts with sincerity, devotion and hard work. On the Independence Day, they should pledge to work day and night for the country as much water had already flown under the bridges, he added. “Shuhada and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of the soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan,” he added.

The prime minister said that it was now their earnest duty that they realised the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis into the prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani. He further said that those who resorted to desecration of monuments of Shuhada, their faces would remain blackened in the history of the country and the proud people of Pakistan would never forget them.

On the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and his team and the present federal and provincial governments for the bright and prosperous future of Pakistan. The ISPR, in a press release, said that the prime minister paid a farewell visit to the GHQ. Upon arrival, he was received by the COAS.

The prime minister met the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour and laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He appreciated the role of armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

He also distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance amongst 70 families of the martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed among the wards of Shuhada who are undergoing their academic pursuits.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also launched a Rs 377 billion “revolutionary” project to solarise 100,000 agricultural tube-wells across the country, which, he said, was inevitable and the only way forward to make the country progress.

“This is a revolutionary step as without it, no one can think of Pakistan making progress… I want to give a message that no other project can match the significance of solar energy,” the prime minister said addressing the launching ceremony here which marked the distribution of solar tube- well certificates to Islamabad-based-farmers. Calling agriculture the only sector to turn around the national economy, he said the provision of low-cost power supply was inevitable to not only for the farmers but also the households, shopkeepers and industry to make the exports competitive.