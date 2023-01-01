Torture case: Court rejects prosecution’s demand

ISLAMABAD (PPI): A court in Islamabad Tuesday rejected the prosecution’s demand for physical remand of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, arrested in the young housemaid torture case, and sent her to jail on judicial remand till August 22.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi pronounced the reserved verdict and asked the authorities to produce Somia Asim again in the court on August 22 next. Earlier, Islamabad police produced Somia Asim before the court. She had been arrested the other day outside the court after being denied bail. “Why does the investigation officer need the remand?” Judge Shaista Kundi questioned the investigation officer.

“The investigation has to be done, for the arrest was made yesterday. Videos are also to be collected from Skyway,” the investigation officer told the judge. “According to the law, under which section can physical remand of a woman be given?” the judge questioned the investigation officer. “Physical remand can be obtained on heinous crime,” he told the lady judge. “The law says that one can obtain physical remand in a murder or robbery case. Give your arguments on what basis you are asking for physical remand,” the judge said to the investigation officer.

“What is the condition of the housemaid now? Is she still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)?” she questioned. The lawyer told the court that the housemaid was no longer in the ICU. The investigation officer told the court that the CCTV footage was needed for the investigation. “If you want the footage only, you can get it from the Safe City authority,” the judge said to the officer.

The court then summoned Somia Asim to the rostrum. “I am ready for every possible cooperation with the police. Don’t keep me in such a state of mental torture. They had also taken me to the house at night and recovered things from there,” Somia Asim told the court. “If judicial remand is given, will it make any difference to your case?” the court questioned the officer. “Of course, it will. We have to complete our investigation,” he replied.

“Apart from the media hype, God knows I have no hand in it. A worst media trial of mine is being carried out. I think I should commit suicide. My role in the case is not as it is being told in the media.” Somia Asim said in the court. “The media should be stopped from filming videos of the accused,” the lawyer for Somia Asim pleaded with the court. The court gave Somia Asim 10 minutes to meet her family. The prosecutor asked for a decision on remand according to the law. “We will agree to the verdict in accordance with the law,” the prosecutor said.