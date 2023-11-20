PM warns of trans-regional spillover of Gaza war

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for enhanced engagement with the Western capitals to make Israel realize that the Gaza war can trigger a spillover effect beyond the region.

In an interview with Arab News, the Prime Minister said Western capitals, particularly Washington and London need to make realize the Israeli side that they are contributing to destabilize the region.

He called for an immediate cessation of violence and labeled Israel’s assault on Gaza genocide, clearly.

The Prime Minister said he will attend an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday in Riyadh to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

He said Israel cannot just kill children and say that it has got the right to defend itself.

The Prime Minister said it is the license to barbaric retaliation. He said that the entire Muslim nation should think over about its contribution in science and technology and defence.

The Prime Minister also criticized governance structures in Muslim nations, saying their challenges are deeper than the mere quagmire of the Palestinian situation.