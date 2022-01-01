PML-N lawmaker sent on judicial remand in Land grab case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker in the National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Asharf was on Friday sent to jail on judicial remand.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) presented him before the judicial magistrate after two-day physical remand. Judicial Magistrate Kamran Zafar heard the case and approved a 14-day physical remand after the anti-corruption watchdog had requested extension in his physical remand.

Earlier, the ACE arrested the lawmaker for grabbing almost 157-acre government land in his constituency NA-161 (Sahiwal). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had condemned his arrest and called it “political victimisation”.