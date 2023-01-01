PML-N plans another show in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to arrange another massive power show in Lahore today (Sunday) ahead of the homecoming of its supremo Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

The PML-N has decided to hold a giant rally in the suburban area of Mustafabad on Kasur Road Lalyani on Sunday (tomorrow).

PML-N Vice President and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will address the gathering. Party Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will participate in various conventions in Model Town, Lahore before October 21. However, she will participate in other workers’ conventions to be held in different cities via video link. She will also address the participating workers.

Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the right to govern is of the party voted into power by the people. Nawaz didn’t flee from courts and prison, she remarked, adding that he would fix the state of affairs yet again, she told media persons in Lahore.

She recalled that cases had been initiated against them during the PTI chairman’s stint in the government and those currently in jail were facing the wrath of Almighty Allah. Marriyum said that Shehbaz Sharif during his 16-month government saved the country from defaulting like Sri Lanka. “The country [now] needs Nawaz Sharif.

He will return on Oct 21 and share his vision,” she told reporters. The people of Pakistan consider Nawaz Sharif – the PML-N supremo – as the last hope and he would rescue Pakistan from the turbulent times, said senior party leaders Saturday as the former prime minister will land in Pakistan next week on Oct 21.

Talking to reports on this occasion after appearing before an anti-terrorism court, Javed Latif, who is considered to be one of the diehard supporter of Nawaz, said it was the three-time prime minister who had made Pakistan a nuclear power and tackled the terrorism and loadshedding crises. (INP)