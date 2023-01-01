Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while eight terrorists got injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem (age 33 years, resident of District Naseerabad) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.