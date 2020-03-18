PML-N politicizing even the sensitive issue of coronavirus, says Firdous Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not avoid politicizing even the sensitive issue of coronavirus.

The SAPM said in a series of tweets on Wednesday that PML-N always hurts patriotic overseas Pakistanis who send their money to Pakistan. She said the overseers Pakistanis have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan maintained that the outbreak of coronavirus is a national issue and together we have to defeat this virus as unity is the need of the hour.

The world is recognizing PM Imran Khan’s timely steps for protection and security of people, and the statement of World Health Organization is evidence to this fact, she remarked.

The Special Assistant said the opposition should strengthen the national efforts to deal with the international challenge of coronavirus instead of resorting to political point-scoring.