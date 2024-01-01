PML-N respects opposition: Azma Bukhari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Azma Bukhari has said the PML-N respected the opposition and wanted to take them along.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Friday, she urged the PTI backed candidates to follow rule of business. She said: “If the PTI backed candidates think that they will halt affairs of the house through negative tactics then it is their misunderstanding.”

Azma Bukhari said the PML-N was present in the house with its allies with a strength of two-third majority. She said people of Punjab wanted relief and solution to their problems as they had no interest in politics of hue and cry. The PML-N in Punjab would set new development era under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, she said and added that with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, people would see progressive in Punjab.(APP)