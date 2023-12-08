PML-N to filed strong candidates in south Punjab: Rana Sanaullah

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that strong and wining candidates will be introduced in south Punjab.

Talking to the media after attending the 5th Parliamentary Board meeting of Dera Ghazi Khan division at the party secretariat here on Friday, he said that the PML-N had come forward with politically strong and wining candidates in all 30 provincial and 15 National Assembly constituencies in DG Khan division.

He added that the party faced some issue in 2018 for choosing candidates in the DG Khan division, as it was the most important division of south Punjab. The former interior minister said that a sub-committee had been formed to resolve matters related to Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Kot Addu, adding that the party workers would be accommodated in most of the constituencies and where party workers were not in a position to win the seat, then new candidates would be introduced.

To a question, he said that decisions regarding tickets would be finalised by Dec 14, but due to Nawaz Sharif’s appearance in appeal case in the court, they might extend date till Dec 16, adding that candidates would be finalised along with complete schedule.

To another query, he said that election could not be postponed due to terrorism threat, as the governments and law-enforcement agencies were responsible to tackle terrorism threat and conduct free and fare elections as well as provide protection to masses. Taking care of all security measure in specific areas was also a responsibility of political parties, he added. He hoped and prayed for peaceful upcoming elections.

He said that election schedule consisted of 54 days, and if the process of finalising candidates completes till Dec 15-16, then it would be within time-frame. He said that courts were here to provide justice and anyone, who faces injustice, could move courts.

To a query, Sanaullah clarifies that the PML-N was not forming alliances, but considering seat adjustments in the upcoming general election.

Confident about transparency, he asserted that every constituency was clear and envisioned the PML-N winning over a hundred seats in Punjab. However, he added, the PML-N would be ready even for a national government after winning the elections.

He also cited a statement of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, who said in his speech at Minar-e-Pakistan on Oct 21, that it was essence of his 40-year political struggle that a government comprising all stakeholders, including political parties and the institutions, could steer the country out of current crises and make it a developed country. (APP)