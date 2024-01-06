PML-N to secure majority across Pakistan: Nawaz

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif started election campaign of his party from Hafizabad to address public meeting held at Hanif Muhammad Stadium Hafizabad, on Thursday.

Addressing the public meeting, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that five judges were terminated representatives of 250 million people of the country and if hadn’t been kicked out, no one person has left without employment and Pakistan has been made Asian Tiger so far. He said that I was removed only for not taking salary from his son in 2017 and if my government do not topple, the youth were appointed on the best jobs, business run smoothly, bills of electricity and gas were not inflated and Pakistan grabbed good position in the world.

If Nawaz Sharif did not involve in fake cases than situation become different, today, he said. He said that we were eliminated loadshedding, constructed motorways and provide the best communicational facilities to people. He said that if our government was not toppled, a motorway was also passing through Hafizabad, today.

I came Hafizabad after many years, my memories become fresh and I love very mush with people of Hafizabad, I never beheld such zeal and this scene while I could not control may emotions, Nawaz Sharif emotionally said.

While appreciating participants of the public meeting, he said that I congratulated to hold successful public meeting and I always remembered you in abroad. He further said to stand Pakistan at its own foot and there should not be difference between Lahore. and Hafizabad.

Addressing the gathering, Maryam Nawaz said that I came Hafizabad first time and would not forget this scene forever and present heartly Slam to all people here. She said that Lion would roar in Hafizabad on 8, February and I hope that everyone would consider talk of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

We are people of 28 May, not people of 9, May and we are people to see grooming the Pakistan, she said. She also said t that the people of 9, May were attackers on the state whereas we were made motorways and people of 9, May were attacked the motorway.

She said that people belong to 9, May were carried storm of inflation in the country during four-year regime while we provide cheaper bread (Rooty). She further said that we curb terrorism and dearness from the country and Nawaz Sharif was your compassionate.