PML-N’s Kasur ‘Jalsa’ for Sunday postponed due to bad weather: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that a public gathering (Jalsa) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) scheduled for Sunday (July 30) at Khudian, Kasur had been postponed.

“The Jalsa will now be held on August 5, 2023 (Saturday),” the minister said in a tweet.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the large public gathering in Khudian after inaugurating a public-friendly project titled “Lahore-Kasur-Bahawalnagar motorway”.