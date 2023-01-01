‘PML-Q to sustain its separate identity’

F.P. Report

WAH: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) will maintain its separate identity, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s role in national politics and does not need the popularity of any personality or party.



The was claimed by PML-Q spokesperson Mustafa Malik and added that those who grew up in the shadow of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are further reducing their political stature by talking negatively about him. Yes, Jahangir Tareen who is madly in love with Imran, don't forget to treat Aleem Khan. He said that Muslim League (Q) will maintain its separate identity, as a party, there is no question of merging with any other party, nor can this right be given to any provincial organization.



As an individual, he has the right to go wherever he wants, while talking to the media, Mustafa Malik said that the Muslim League (Q) has been the ruling party of the country, it has always played an important role in the country's politics after its existence, Chaudhry. The hearts of sincere and ideological Muslim League workers who question the existence of the Jamaat in the family dispute of the Sahibs are freeing the hearts of Tehreek e Insaaf and Muslim League workers. No longer, he said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's role in national politics does not require the popularity of any personality or party, he always played a key role on national issues and guided the country and the nation.



Those who grew up in the shadow of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are further reducing their political stature by talking negatively about him, Jahangir who fell madly in love with Imran, don’t forget the treatment of Aleem Khan, Imran Khan always supported him in difficult times. Disrespected those and threw them away after using them like tissue paper, Muslim League workers will never accept the decision to merge with Tehreek e Insaf?