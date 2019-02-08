PML-Q’s MPA Muhammad Rizwan takes oath as Punjab minister

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Muhammad Rizwan has taken oath as provincial minister of Punjab on Friday.

According to reports, MPA Muhammad Rizwan (popularly known as Bao Rizwan) took oath after sorting out matters with PTI’s Punjab government.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered oath to Bao Rizwan who won seat from PP-128 Sialkot-IX.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Monis Elahi and other provincial leaders.