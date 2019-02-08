LNG case: Former premier Abbasi to appear before NAB today

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday in an ongoing probe pertaining to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to appear before the NAB’s Rawalpindi office today.

The NAB launched an investigation in 2018 against former premiers Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif over alleged misuse of power regarding an LNG terminal project.

Abbasi, who served as minister for petroleum during Nawaz’s tenure before assuming charge of PM office, is accused of “granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees”, the watchdog said.