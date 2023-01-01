Police booked 86 PTI’s workers

Anees Takkar

MARDAN: Police have registered cases against 86 important party leaders and workers including six former members of Tehreek-e-Insaf Assembly and district nazim on the charge of protest and road blocking.

According to the details, according to the FIR registered in the complaint of Police Station Parhoti SHO Khaista Khan, yesterday, Tehreek-e-Insaf workers former members of the Provincial Assembly, Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Tufail Anjum, Ameer Farzand, Zahir Shah Toru, Under the leadership of former MNA Junaid Akbar from Malakand and former District Nazim Ehtsham Khan Advocate etc., they raised slogans and blocked the road on Swabi Road.

Later, they gathered in the Hujra of former provincial minister Atif Khan and held a rally on which former members of assembly Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Tufail Anjum, Zahir Shah Toru, Ameer Farzand, former member of National Assembly of Malakand Junaid Akbar, former district nazim Mardan Ehtsham Khan advocate, former candidates of provincial assembly Umar Farooq Kakakhil, engineer Adil Nawaz, District President Sajid Iqbal, Zakaullah Khan, Dr. Sahibzada, Sadat Tawani, Saifur Rehman Mehsod, Khalid Mohmand, Ayaz Safi and Nadeem Shah Advocate have filed cases against 86 leaders and workers under section 186, 147, 149, 341. Instructions have been issued to the concerned police stations for their arrest. It is known that the wanted members of the assembly and other party leaders have started hiding with the police to avoid arrest.

Meanwhile, the accused who was arrested in the case of killing her husband in College Colony of Takhtbhai turned out to be a famous stage dancer and Tik-toker of Peshawar.

According to the details, 18-year-old Samiullah son of Khaista Rehman (deceased), the watchman of Yousaf Plaza, belonging to Sharifabad urban area, who was married to Basma daughter of Parvez Resident Peshawar on September 15. The newlywed bride shot her husband dead with a pistol while he was sleeping in their house after his janitorial duty.

Husband and wife had lived in a rented house in College Colony a few days ago and her deceased husband used to work as a watchman on a salary of 12 thousand rupees. Then he staged his suicide. Bashir Khan, SHO of Police Station Saroshah took full action and detained the victim’s wife, the new bride, on the basis of suspicion. During the investigation, the accused revealed to the police that before marriage, she used to dance on tik tok and at wedding and private parties. Because of not liking my husband, I killed him. The police produced the accused in the court of Civil Judge Takhtbhai Yasir Khan, where the court gave him District Jail Mardan.