PkMAP hails inclusionof Pashto in curriculum

Anees Takkar

MARDAN: The Government of Pakistan has made the significant decision to introduce Pashto and other regional languages as compulsory subjects in schools. This move aligns with the Constitution of Pakistan and international agreements, marking a positive step toward linguistic diversity and cultural preservation.

These remarks were made by Advocate Ijaz Hoti, a prominent legal expert and central leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), during a meeting with various party delegations in his office. He emphasized that it is now the responsibility of the Education Department officials to implement this decision promptly, without any delays.

He further stated that a systematic program, involving teams, will visit all schools to gather information on the execution of this decision. Any shortcomings will be addressed, and in case of resistance, public protests and legal recourse to higher courts will be pursued. During this occasion, party representatives including Shab Allah, Afzal Hayat, Iftikhar Ali, Sajjad Ali, Shahab Khan, Kareem Ullah, Zia Khan, Abdullah, Adil Khan, Afser Khan, and others were also present. Ijaz Hoti said that this development reflects the government’s commitment to promoting regional languages and fostering linguistic diversity, which is essential for cultural preservation and inclusivity in education.