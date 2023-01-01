Police fail to curb rising crime rates in Peshawar

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: Inhabitants of Peshawar find themselves living in fear as the city grapples with a surge in street crimes, including mobile snatching and car thefts, highlighting a distressing failure of Peshawar Police. Despite promises from the Peshawar Police to address the rising crime rates, the situation continues to worsen, leaving citizens concerned for their safety and security.

Last week, the city was shaken by a tragic incident when a student from Edwardes College fell victim to mobile snatchers, losing his life in the process. Despite assurances from the police that the culprits would be swiftly brought to justice, the perpetrators remain at large. This unfortunate event has not only devastated the victim’s family but has also sparked outrage among the residents, who demand immediate action and accountability from the law enforcement authorities.

Mobile snatching has become rampant, rendering the citizens unable to leave their homes without the constant fear of falling victim to these criminals. The rising instances of street crimes have created an atmosphere of insecurity, forcing people to confine themselves indoors, affecting their daily lives and routines.

Furthermore, car thefts have reached an alarming rate, leaving the citizens at the mercy of thieves. The increasing incidents of car lifting have not only resulted in financial losses for the victims but have also raised concerns about the effectiveness of the existing security measures in the city. The inability of the police to curb these thefts has shaken the confidence of the public in the law enforcement system.

One of the major concerns raised by the residents is the apparent lack of clear plans or policies by the Peshawar Police to tackle these pressing issues. The absence of a comprehensive strategy to address the rising crime rates has left citizens feeling unprotected and frustrated. There is a growing demand for the police department to outline concrete steps and initiatives to enhance security measures, restore public trust, and bring the criminals to justice.

As the city grapples with this crisis, there is an urgent need for the Peshawar Police to take immediate and decisive action. The citizens of Peshawar deserve to live in a safe and secure environment, free from the constant threat of crime. It is imperative for the law enforcement authorities to restore public confidence through effective strategies, swift investigations, and transparent communication with the community.

The failure of the Peshawar Police to control the rising crime rates has not only jeopardized the safety of the citizens but has also highlighted the need for urgent reforms within the law enforcement agencies.

The residents of Peshawar hope that the authorities will respond promptly, ensuring the safety and well-being of the people, and taking necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.