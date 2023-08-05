Police launches various operations against wanted suspects: SP

PESHAWAR (APP): During the last one month various important operations launched by the Police in different localities across the districts including Police Station Chamkani, Police Station Shahpur and Police Station Daudzi, said SP Rural Zafar Ahmed Khan while talking to media men here on Sunday.

During a comprehensive investigation, the suspects involved in the indiscriminate killing of a citizen were traced and arrested within the limits of Chamkani Police Station. Among the accused are Sana, Saeed and Bashir, who killed a man named Bilal, a resident of Tangi, near Kurona, Shaga Kalan, on July 21, during a robbery incident.

Chamkani Police traced the accused and arrested them during investigation on modern scientific lines. The arrested accused have confessed their crime during preliminary investigation. A pistol used in the incident was also recovered from the possession of the accused, SP Rural Zafar Ahmad Khan said.

Similarly, in successful operations, the accused involved in arms smuggling were also arrested. The accused are involved in smuggling weapons to different cities of the country including Punjab.

During various operations of the three police stations, 37 pistols, 7 Kalashnikovs, guns and several cartridges have also been recovered from the possession of the accused. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was started, SP Rural Zafar Ahmad Khan said.

Similarly, two important actions were taken against drug smugglers during the last one month, he informed. He said, during which the suspects involved in drug smuggling gangs were arrested.

A total of 66 kilograms of hashish and two kilograms of opium have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused include residents of Punjab and Peshawar, who were trying to smuggle drugs to Punjab and other cities of the country through vehicles and motorcycles. After registering cases against the arrested accused, vehicles and motorcycles used in drug smuggling were also taken into Police custody, SP Rural Zafar Ahmad Khan said.

Shahbaz, son of Muhammad Ayub, the leader of another gang involved in the robberies, was also arrested and the stolen mobile phones and Rs 80,000 in cash were also recovered. The accused belongs to an organized band of robbers who are involved in stealing cash, including valuable mobile phones, from citizens on the way.

He disclosed that eight criminals were arrested during the crackdown against criminals involved in murder, attempted murder and other serious crimes, including other criminal elements. All the arrested criminals have admitted their involvement in various crimes during preliminary investigation.

Under the supervision of DSP Chamkani Zahid Alam, SHO Chamkani Rehmatullah Khan, SHO Shahpur Akram Jan and SHO Daudzii Muhammad Ayaz along with other police team conducted successful operations against elements involved in various crimes, SP Rural Zafar Ahmad Khan said.

Successes will continue without discrimination against the gangsters involved in street crime, advertising criminals, criminals, suspects involved in the heinous drug trade and other anti-social elements,

SP Rural Zafar Ahmad Khan said, adding, there is no place for street crimes, drug dealers, gamblers, criminals in the limits of rural division.”

SP Rural Division Zafar Ahmad Khan handed over the keys of the car and motorcycle to the owners, mobile phones and cash were also handed over.