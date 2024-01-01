Policemen asked to ensure security of polling stations

F.P. Report

LAKKI MARWAT: A training session was arranged at the Iqbal Shaheed police lines in Bannu to sensitise policemen about their election related duties. The session was arranged on the special instructions of regional police officer Qasim Ali Khan.

Police experts briefed the participants about their vital role to ensure conduct of general elections in a free, fair and peaceful environment. They shed light on various steps to be taken by the cops on polling security duty to maintain peace in and around the polling stations.

They asked the policemen to ensure security of polling stations and polling booths and provide assistance to the polling personnel deployed by the Election Commission for the conduct of polling. “The cops should keep an eagle eye on movements of suspects around the polling stations and those entering the premises of polling stations to cast their votes”, said DSP Ihsanuddin on the occasion. He asked the police personnel to check original computerised national cards of voters and carry out their body search decently before allowing entry to the polling stations.

Other experts said that media personnel and observers would be allowed to enter the polling stations by showing accreditation cards and passes issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. They also acquainted the participants about the security measures in case any untoward incident happened at the polling station and in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the divisional administration arranged a seminar at Bacha Khan Hall in Bannu to sensitise the contenders about the importance of election code of conduct. Divisional commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel, RPO Qasim Ali Khan, DRO Shah Saud, regional election commissioner Abdul Samad and other officials were also in attendance.

The regional election commissioner gave a detailed lecture to the participants on election code of conduct and asked the poll aspirants to adhere to relevant laws and rules and implement those in letter and spirit. The divisional commissioner said that true implementation of the code of conduct by all candidates was inevitable to hold free, fair and peaceful elections on Feb 8. Qasim said that the regional police had made foolproof security arrangements for the coming general elections. He asked the candidates and their supporters to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintenance of law and order on polling day.

Function arranged: Speakers at a function have said that around 30 million children are out of school in the country and there is the dire need to launch concerted efforts to ensure their admission to schools.

The education department with support of national commission for human development (NCHD) and boy scouts association had arranged the function at Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghasan Khan Centennial Model High School No. 1, in Lakki City to mark international day of education. Speakers included the school’s Vice Principal Khalilur Rehman, NCHD deputy director Munawar Khan and field officer Ali Abbas Khan and a social activist Muhammad Ilyas Khan.

Students and boy scouts sang national songs and highlighted the importance of the day in their speeches. “The day is being celebrated in the schools across the district with the determination that education is the basic right of every child and all children should go to school”, said a speaker.

He said that a gigantic number of out of school children was a matter of great concern although getting education was their fundamental right. They shed light on the importance of education and said that Islam also emphasised upon getting education.

Education is the only tool that can lead the nation to the climax of development and prosperity”, they maintained. Speakers said that the education department, NCHD and social organizations would launch joint efforts to enroll all out of school children in the district. Later, cash prizes were distributed among the students and boy scouts.