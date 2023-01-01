Power theft poses a grave challenge to energy reliability

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Federal Secretary Power Division, Ministry of Energy Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Wednesday said that as power theft continues to be a growing concern, authorities and energy providers are escalating their efforts to combat this illicit practice, which not only burdens the electrical grid but also poses a serious threat to energy reliability and economic stability.

Addressing the participants and media during the inauguration of ‘Zero-theft Zero-Loadshedding’ initiative in Mardan, Secretary Power Division said that power theft, often involving unauthorized connections, meter tampering, and illegal diversions, has been a persistent issue affecting both urban and rural areas. He said that these illegal activities not only lead to substantial revenue losses for power companies but also have a significant impact on the overall energy infrastructure, leading to frequent power outages and loadshedding.

He said that in response to this critical issue, government agencies, in collaboration with district administrations, police and energy providers, have launched a comprehensive campaign to address power theft at its roots. This initiative includes public awareness programs, enhanced monitoring of electricity distribution networks, and stricter penalties for those found guilty of power theft.

The Secretary for the Power Division emphasized the importance of community involvement in eradicating this menace. He said, “Power theft not only results in financial losses but also compromises the quality of life for law-abiding citizens. We urge residents to report any suspicious activity or illegal connections in their neighborhood.”

The economic repercussions of power theft are also significant. Frequent loadshedding and power outages resulting from unauthorized usage not only disrupts daily life but also undermines the growth of businesses, discouraging potential investors and job creation. Energy providers are investing in modern technologies and improved monitoring systems to detect and deter power theft. These efforts aim to ensure that electricity resources are efficiently and fairly distributed, benefiting the community as a whole.

Government agencies and energy providers are taking strong measures to combat this problem, but public support and vigilance are crucial in the fight against power theft. Eliminating this illegal practice will not only help ensure a stable energy supply but also contribute to the economic well-being of the region. Secretary Power said that loadshedding can be eliminated with the support of the people, it likely suggests a call for public cooperation and efforts to reduce electricity theft and conserve energy.

Loadshedding, the deliberate reduction of electricity supply during peak demand, can often be caused by various factors, including power theft and overuse, said Rashid Mahmood Langrial. He said that Pesco staff would be increased and that public awareness and cooperation can play a crucial role in ensuring a stable and reliable power supply.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that it is good that the people of Mardan supported the incumbent government in elimination of power theft. He said that the government will support PESCO and the public in this regard.

Chief Executive Officer PESCO, Qazi Muhammad Tahir, said that the initiative has been started from Mardan and will extend to the whole province. He said that the people of Mardan are fully supporting the elimination of power theft and urged people to support PESCO throughout the province, which would benefit WAPDA and the public as well.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Ayesha Tahir briefed the audience on the ongoing operation on power theft and recovery in Mardan. President Chamber of Commerce Mardan also spoke on the occasion. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Deputy Commissioner Mardan were also present on the occasion. Later, Secretary Power Division inaugurated PESCO Customer Service Center Mardan at PESCO office to facilitate the people.