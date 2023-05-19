PPP CEC condemn May 9 violence

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan People’s Party has condemned the orchestrated events of May 9, calling it a black day, while demanding that all persons committing such crimes be brought to justice to face the law, according to the constitution.

The PPP CEC also rejected the ongoing digital census in the country and expressed concerns over the economic situation facing Pakistan and advised the leadership to raise its voice for the economic welfare of the people.

The meeting of the CEC was held on Friday at Bilawal House Karachi, which was jointly chaired by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari. After the meeting, the Senior Vice President of PPP-P and Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the meeting expressed full confidence over the leadership of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. She said that the CEC meeting rejected the ongoing digital census in the country and demanded that the census should be uniform and qualitative throughout the country, adding that the Census was continued in some areas and stopped in other parts.

Ms Rehman said that the CEC appreciated the party chairman’s efforts for the country as the foreign minister, adding that because of his efforts, the Pakistan came out of diplomatic isolation, most recently with the effective and full participation of the Foreign Minister in the Shanghai Conference. “The meeting declared that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s constant support for Kashmiris is an exemplary initiative, while the PPP Chairman’s expression of solidarity with Kashmiris even on the occasion of India’s holding of the G20 meeting is also a commendable initiative,” she added.

Federal Minister for Climate Change said that what happened on May 9, this country had never seen such scenes before. She said that PPP did not take such measures even in the most difficult situations. “After the judicial killing of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto or on the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, it was not done in this way.” she added.

Sherry Rehman criticized that PTI’s attitude has always been that “If we are around then Pakistan survives” while PPP’s thinking is ” Pakistan is our identity and comes first” She said that PTI has crossed many red lines. Their mobbed violence is not tolerable for any state. What you saw on May 9 was not an expression of democratic rights, but an attempt at armed and violent challenges to the writ of the state. In response to a question asked by the reporter, she said that the PTI leaders themselves had given orders to spread chaos, but now they are changing their tune. “The PTI people are master of U-turns,” she concluded. Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Minister of Information & Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, Ali Madad Jatak, Spokesperson Bilawal House Surender Valasai, Mir Sohrab Mari and others were also present on this occasion.