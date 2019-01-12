PPP decides to approach court for placement of PM, ministers’ names on ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to contact court for the inclusion of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and other federal ministers’ names in Exit Control List (ECL), on Saturday.

According to reports, PPP has given deadline of one week to the government to withdraw the decision otherwise it will approach the court.

The decision was taken in a response to place PPP leaders on ECL.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the matter pertaining to inclusion of names on the ECL would be reviewed after receiving detailed judgment of Supreme Court.

He said that the Ministry of Law informed the cabinet that the names of 172 people had been included in the ECL on the request of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Chaudhry went on to say that the federal cabinet has ruled out a request by the Interior Ministry to remove names of 20 people from the ECL in the fake bank accounts case.