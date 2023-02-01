PPP fighting against price hike, inflation: Bilawal

F.P. Report

SHNAGLA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Thursday said the politics of his party revolved around peoples’ welfare and prosperity of Pakistan rather of Tik Tok or accusations and announced to make salaries and wages of labourers double after winning the February 8 general election.

Addressing a big workers convention here, Bilawal Bhutto said like Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he strongly believed in power of masses being the real strength of democracy. He said people of Pakistan would reject all those political elements that encouraged politics of victimization, egoism and stubbornness in the upcoming general election.

Bilawal said the height of economic prosperity could easily be achieved by financially empowering farmers, labourers and the underprivileged. The challenges of socio economic imbalances and shabby economy could be addressed by developing the country’s economy as per peoples’ welfare and needs. He said arresting price hike was not a big issue, adding if the country’s economic and fiscal policies were put on the right track and designed in such a way that encouraged poorer farmers, laborers of obtaining proper financial reward for their hard work.

Reiterating to raise socioeconomic conditions of downtrodden and farmers, Bilawal said that he has no political rival, rather his fight was against price hike, inflation, poverty and unemployment that adversely affected the common man. Bilawal said PPP had a five year people welfare program focusing on their welfare including doubling salaries of employees and wages of labourers besides increasing farmers’ profits.

He said that PPP was ready for election and would come into power with support of the masses rather than any other source or channel. The PPP leader said that ZAB and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the rights of masses and democratic principles and today they are kept alive in peoples’ hearts.