Solangi assures elections to be held on February 8

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi categorically said on Thursday that general elections in Pakistan would be held on February 8, 2024 and no one should have any doubts in that regard.

Addressing a press conference along with Provincial Information Minister Ahmed Shah here, he said the caretaker regime was fully committed to ensure free and fair elections on the date given by Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP). Murtaza Solangi reaffirmed the commitment of the government that all the financial, administrative and security needs of ECP would be met.

He said that the federal government was making all out efforts to ensure that there was no lack of communication between the federal and provincial governments. The minister said that the federal and provincial information ministers would formulate a joint strategy regarding upcoming elections. He said it was prerogative of the people of Pakistan to decide who would rule the country.

The preamble of the Constitution of Pakistan clearly stated that the country would be run by its elected representatives, he said. Murtaza Solangi said “Making major decisions is the job of the elected parliament and elected government.” The minister said it was the effort of the present government that the situation should not deteriorate in the run up to the general elections.

“We will hand over the country in a better condition to the elected government,” he added. Conducting free and transparent elections was the responsibility of ECP and the caretaker set up was providing all possible support and facilitation to ECP in that regard, he remarked. Replying to a question, the minister said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had visited Karachi several times in a short period of two months.