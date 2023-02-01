PPP marks 16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The 16th death anniversary of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

PPP workers from all over the country have flocked to Larkana to participate in the event being held to mark Benazir’s assassination of December 27, 2007.

The event is scheduled to be addressed by PPP central leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP is also said to launch its election campaign from the anniversary event, where a 60-foot-wide stage has been set in an auditorium, decorated with panaflexes and party flags.

A poetry recitation gathering (mushaira) will also be organised to pay homage to Benazir Bhutto, and 7,500 security personnel will be deployed on the occasion.

Paying tribute to his mother, PPP Chairman Bilawal said the “Daughter of the East” stood not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a torch. Her nationalistic spirit, enduring struggle, and steadfast leadership were destined to be ingrained in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani nation, he added.

He further said his mother remained ardently dedicated to the cause of transforming the country into a genuine welfare state, guided by the visionary ideals of the nation’s founding fathers.

“Her tragic assassination was a malicious scheme, strategically targeting the momentum of advancement and the realisation of Pakistan’s vision for enlightened moderation and a democratic society,” he added.

Bilawal also assured the nation that the election manifesto to be presented by the PPP in the upcoming general elections would resonate with the visionary aspirations and missions set forth by the late PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Former president and Benazir’s husband, Asif Ali Zardari, said the PPP would continue the struggle for a sovereign Pakistan, empowered parliament and the rule of the Constitution, adding that ending poverty, unemployment and economic misery from the country was the mission of Benazir Bhutto.

He also said that accomplishment of Benazir’s mission was the first priority for the PPP. She staunchly resisted fear and terror throughout her life, and was neither afraid of dictators nor terrorists.

“The Pakistan People’s Party guarantees the best future for the youth,” Zardari remarked.

Former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also “honoured” Benazir, applauding her “pivotal role in advancing democracy” in Pakistan.

Posting a message on BB’s death anniversary on his X account, Shehbaz wrote: “The historic Charter of Democracy Mohtarma signed with my Quiad (sic) Nawaz Sharif during a dictator’s repressive regime remains a beacon of unity and hope for strengthening our nation’s democratic values.”