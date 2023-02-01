DABS, Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

KABUL (Ariana news): Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Alhaj Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza, has signed an electricity purchase agreement with Tajikistan for 2024.

Hamza signed the agreement at a meeting in Turkey with the Chairman of Tajikistan Electricity Company, Mohammad Omar Asazada.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the possibility of extending a new 500 KV transmission line from Tajikistan to Afghanistan, with Tajikistan expressing interest in pursuing this extension.

DABS’ leadership also requested Tajikistan’s cooperation in resuming, coordinating, and implementing the CASA-1000 project.

The Central Asia-South Asia power project, commonly known as CASA-1000, is a $1.16 billion project that once complete will allow for the export of surplus hydroelectricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.