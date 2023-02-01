KABUL (Ariana news): Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Alhaj Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza, has signed an electricity purchase agreement with Tajikistan for 2024.
Hamza signed the agreement at a meeting in Turkey with the Chairman of Tajikistan Electricity Company, Mohammad Omar Asazada.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the possibility of extending a new 500 KV transmission line from Tajikistan to Afghanistan, with Tajikistan expressing interest in pursuing this extension.
DABS’ leadership also requested Tajikistan’s cooperation in resuming, coordinating, and implementing the CASA-1000 project.
The Central Asia-South Asia power project, commonly known as CASA-1000, is a $1.16 billion project that once complete will allow for the export of surplus hydroelectricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
DABS, Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024
KABUL (Ariana news): Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Alhaj Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza, has signed an electricity purchase agreement with Tajikistan for 2024.