PPP provides transport, housing facilities to people of Sindh: Sharjeel

Karachi: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the current government is close to completing its term. During this period, every department is diligently carrying out its responsibilities. Alhamdulillah, the Sindh government has accomplished several historic projects.

During a press conference at Archives Complex Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the commencement of the New Route 3 from Malir Cantt Chowki No. 5 to Exhibition Chowrangi for the EV Bus service. Additionally, a new 35 km long People’s Bus Service route has been launched from Khokhrapar to Saddar, passing through Quaidabad and Korangi.

He said that the Sindh government has initiated a historic housing project, aiming to construct 2.1 million houses. In connection with this project, People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah personally presented certificates to the beneficiaries in Larkana. As per Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, the empowerment of women is a top priority in the country. There is a misconception that women in third-world countries are oppressed and lack proper representation in society. However, the Pakistan People’s Party has consistently worked towards empowering women, and the Sindh government has made efforts to empower women across all sectors.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that following the distribution of certificates and ownership titles for housing in Larkana, the same process was carried out in Jacobabad, Qamber Shahdadkot, Dadu, Nowshehro Feroze, and Shikarpur. Subsequently, similar title distributions are planned for Khairpur, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, and Jamshoro.

He stated that the government of Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh is providing compensation and land ownership rights to people whose houses were destroyed during floods across the province. This initiative aims to assist individuals in rebuilding their homes in various locations throughout Sindh.

Sharjeel Inam Memon affirmed that this process will persist without interruption, regardless of the ruling government. No other government can dismantle the mechanism established by the Sindh government under the Pakistan People’s Party. Even after elections, this public welfare system will persist, and these projects will continue unimpeded.

He stated that the housing project aims to provide homes to 2.1 million people, and those who have settled on government lands will receive ownership rights for those lands. The PPP has been committed to ensuring the sustainability of all projects, making sure they endure over time.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that due to the remarkable performance of the Pakistan People’s Party, they anticipate forming the government not only in Sindh but also across the entire country after the elections. The Party’s performance has been exceptional, with achievements that are unparalleled in Pakistan, and these accomplishments are evident in the governance of the Sindh government under the People’s Party.

He also mentioned that the Sindh government has provided subsidies to the public in the transportation sector. Specifically, subsidies have been given for the fares of the People’s Bus Service for a duration of 6 months.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the importance of the conference on minerals being held in Islamabad and expressed his welcome to it. He emphasized that the abundance of natural minerals in the country will play a vital role in advancing Pakistan’s development.

He mentioned the significant contribution of the Pakistan Peoples Party in starting the Thar Coal project. The late Ms. Shaheed had a vision to generate electricity from the coal reserves of Sindh. Today, the entire world acknowledges that electricity generated from coal is one of the most cost-effective sources of energy. The electricity generated from Thar coal is proving to be beneficial for the country, contributing to its energy needs and progress.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon credited former President Asif Ali Zardari for being the creator of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that CPEC’s plan was a result of President Zardari’s vision. During President Zardari’s tenure, Pakistan even managed to export wheat. He further said that PPP leadership have consistently provided the best solutions to the country’s problems. Whenever the People’s Party has been in power, they have taken exemplary steps for the betterment of the country.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the agreement with the IMF was a dire necessity. An incompetent person, imposed on the country with a fake mandate, wreaked havoc on the country’s economy. The former prime minister failed to uphold his promises to the IMF, leading to immense pressure on the country’s economy.

He stated that the Pakistan People’s Party has consistently voiced concerns against inflation. Despite the challenging economic situation, the People’s Party is actively working on providing housing for people during this era of inflation, they are offering free medical treatment to people, including expensive surgical operations worth millions of rupees.

He said that the significance of Karoonjhar will not be compromised in any manner. As elections draw near, some individuals may enter politics, and those who have experienced disgrace may seek alliances. There is a possibility that some politicians might exploit the name of Karoonjhar for their political interests.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the PPP (Pakistan People’s Party) is the only party that consistently stands with the people during challenging times. He stated that the party’s top priority will always be serving the people, irrespective of the circumstances. According to him, the thinking of other parties may not align with the PPP’s commitment to the people. He pointed out that the People’s Party has a history of serving the people whenever they have had the chance to do so. In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the PPP has undertaken various development projects in Badin, including the construction of roads, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure.