PPP resorts to playing ‘Sindh Card’ when criticised: Khurram Sher Zaman

F.P. Report

KARACHI: President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday announced that federal government will get the control of three hospitals of Sindh from July 1.

Zaman said that billions have been spent by the government of Sindh on these hospitals and they will be held accountable if any wrongdoing is found.

Khurram Sher Zaman added that chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilwal Bhutto himself has confessed that Sindh’s healthcare facilities are less than satisfactory.

He added that when the federal government or anyone else tries to point out these apparent ills then PPP resorts to playing the Sindh Card.

Zaman also said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is trying to guide and traverse through the coronavirus pandemic without bias and/or hidden agendas.

Earlier in the day, a lady doctor of district hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus informed a ministry of health representative.

71 individuals including nurses, doctors and paramedics were tested for novel coronavirus in the healthcare facility.