PPP seeks production order of Asif Ali Zardari in NA: Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader, Syed Khursheed Shah, on Monday said that they have submitted an application for issuance of production orders of the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier in the day, a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the former president Asif Ali Zardari from his residence after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega money laundering case.

Responding to the development, Shah said that Zardari has produced himself for arrest fearlessly. He claimed that PPP workers will become more powerful after the top leader’s arrest.

Shah said, “We have always made efforts for empowering democracy in the country. We want Pakistan to move forward in an dignified way.”

He complained that the cases against PPP leaders were always shifted to Punjab from Sindh.

While commenting over upcoming budget, the politician alleged that the tomorrow’s budget is the IMF’s [International Monetary Fund] budget which would go against aspirations of people.

Moreover, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab lashed out the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over arrested PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Wahab claimed that the cases which are being proceeded on political basis have no status or ground.

He claimed that Zardari is the man of crisis and he is not afraid of his detainment. Wahab slammed the authorities over arresting the former president prior to proving his crime.

The information adviser said that PPP leadership has always respected court orders.