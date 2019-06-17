PPP to oppose passage of federal budget: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will oppose the passage of the federal budget in the National Assembly as it was not made by the federal government.

Addressing media after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazulur Rehman, the PPP leader said the current federal budget was made by some external elements.

“The only challenge we have right now is the anti-people budget,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that the parliamentary system in the country was made by PPP and JUI-F collectively, adding that both parties were also part of Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) movement.

“The PPP’s motive is clear that parliament should complete its five-year term,” he added.

On the occasion, JUI-F chief talking to media called the federal budget as anti-poor budget.

“The federal budget was directly made by the representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he claimed.

The JUI-F chief announced that All Parties Conference (APC) will be called in the last week of the July, adding that opposition parties will come on streets after the decision of APC.

He also criticized National Assembly speaker for not issuing the production orders of Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP leaders.

Earlier in the day, PPP has formed a committee to prevent approval of the budget in the National Assembly.

According to party sources, the committee has decided to contact all political parties in the parliament including Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), two members of the PTI led ruling coalition.

The committee will hold talks with members of different political parties in the National Assembly, sources said.

According to sources, recently held a meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was also part of the same agenda.

The parliamentary opposition will use all sources at hand to defeat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the passage of the budget for FY 2019-20, which is presently under debate in the lower house, sources said.