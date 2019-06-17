Opposition protest over non-issuance of production orders of Asif Zardari, Khawaja Saad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly adjourned the session amid slogans and commotion in the parliament. Speaker also bared the members from recording videos during the session.

As per details, PPP members assembly protested first in speaker chamber and then in the parliament and raised slogans to release Asif Zardari. Speaker Asad Qaiser asked opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for budget speech but PPP parliamentarians protested and demanded production orders of Asif Zardari.

Shehbaz Sharif also demanded to issue production orders of Asif Zardari and Khawaja Saad Rafique. When mike was given to PPP’s Raja Pervaize Ashraf upon request of Shehbaz Sharif, the treasury benches raised slogan.

Raja Pervaize said speaker has shown unfairness by not issuing production orders of Asif Zardari. To which speaker replied he has sought opinion from law division and he will decide after their reply.

Speaker during the session reprimanded Khawaja Asif for making videos in the parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif criticized PM imran khan and said he must remember that no one slept empty belly in the state of Madina. He said PM was making lies with nation.

The treasury benches raised slogans against opposition leader and ruckus prevailed in the parliament to which speaker adjourned the session till Tuesday.