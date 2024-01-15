PPP to solve economic, political crises: Bilawal

F.P. Report

NAUDERO/LARKANA: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the people’s government formed after winning the general elections scheduled on February 8, will solve the economic and political crises facing the country and cut off the head of terrorism. He reiterated his commitment to do as much as possible for the prosperity and well-being of the people and said that unless I provide employment to every household, I will not be satisfied.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman, while addressing a luncheon party organized in honor of the workers and office-bearers at Bhutto House Naudero, said that it has always been his endeavour to meet the expectations of the party workers.

“You elected us in 2018 and sent us to the National Assembly, so I exposed the Selected Raj to the world on the very first day. We fought firmly against those who wanted to rob the rights of the people,” he said. We foiled the conspiracy to once again set up one unit in the country and continue the Selected Raj,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan is standing in such a place today that on the one hand there is an economic crisis, on the other hand the society is suffering from hatred and division, while the situation is also bad regarding law and order, and said: “The impact of the situation in Afghanistan is visible from the Kutcha area to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the People of Pakistan are bearing the brunt of these consequences. At this time, no one has any feeling, no one is worried about what the people are suffering. They have no idea that due to the decisions taken in Islamabad, the people have to bear the burden of the record inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country.

The PPP chairman expressed concern that the impact of politics of hate and division in Pakistan was reaching every household. “The politics of abuse has now become the politics of personal enmity. They should understand that what is happening to their opponent today will also happen to them tomorrow,” he warned.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the terrorists and terrorist organizations who martyred Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and who were resisted by the Jiyalas, the people, the police and the army jawans and who did not have the ability to raise their heads again, are raising their heads once again.

“Why are they raising their heads? Because as a state, we had decided that we will talk to the same terrorists by relying on the sacrifices made by our people. They invited them to come to Pakistan, come in large numbers. Come to Karachi and build your own house. When we were having tea in Kabul, we had no idea how the people of Pakistan would have to bear the brunt of it,” he pointed out.

Addressing the party workers, he said that if you supported, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became the Prime Minister of the country, became the Quaid-e-Awam, became the leader of the Muslim Ummah and became the founder of the nuclear program. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto became the first Prime Minister of the country and the first elected Prime Minister of the Islamic world. When you were together, I became the country’s young foreign minister. If you support me, I will become the young Prime Minister of the country.

“We don’t think about what Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif did in their respective constituencies as prime ministers, but we are answerable to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. He said that in the year 2022, there were floods in other parts of the country including Sindh, but steps were taken only for the rehabilitation of the victims. He said that the flood victims of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab are still homeless, while two million houses are being constructed for the flood victims in Sindh. He said that this is the first example in the whole world that the government is not only giving houses to the flood victims, but they are also being given land titles.