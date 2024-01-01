PPP’s Sharjeel Memon wins Hyderabad’s PS 61 seat

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: Former provincial minister and PPP’s leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has won from Hyderabad’s PS 61 by getting 63638 votes, Thursday.

According to unofficial results of all 135 polling stations, JUI-F Saeed Talpur lost with 11719 votes.

Meanwhile, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai won by getting 17600 votes.

Pakistan People’s Party candidate Burhan Khan Chandio won with 39540 votes from Qambar’s PS-17 seat.

GDA candidate Javed Khokhar came second with 15460 votes.

Rehmat Saleh Baloch of National Party won from PB-30, Balochistan by getting 9823 votes.

Balochistan National Party Awami’s candidate Shakeel Ahmed came second with 8129 votes.

PPP’s candidate Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh won from PS-7 by getting 60904 votes. JUI(F) candidate Agha Taimur Pathan came second with 43575 votes.

Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh defeated JUI-F candidate with a lead of 17329.