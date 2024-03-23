President Arif Alvi presented farewell guard of honour

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday was given a farewell guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army.

The guard of honour ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Dr Arif Alvi will relinquish the charge of his office on March 9 (Saturday) after election of a new president.

Meanwhile, the election of the 14th president of Pakistan will be held tomorrow (March 9).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are candidates for the presidency. Members of the four provincial assemblies, Senate and National Assembly will vote in the presidential election.

Under the Constitution, the chief election commissioner (CEC) will be the returning officer for the presidential election. Polling in the national and provincial assemblies will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.

The election of the president is carried out through an electoral college. The voters are required to bring the identity cards of the national and provincial assembly and the Senate.

If the voter puts any mark on the ballot paper by which it is possible to identify him, the vote will be considered invalid.

The presiding officer will open the ballot boxes in presence of candidates or their representatives. The presiding officer will inspect the ballot papers and reject the wrong votes.

The presiding officer will count the votes and seal the votes obtained by the candidates in separate bags. The presiding officer will record the results on Form 5 and send it to the returning officer, the chief election commissioner.