President, PM reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to safeguard human rights

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to safeguard human rights in the country.

The commitment was made on the occasion of World Human Rights Day observed in Pakistan on Sunday (today) like other parts of the world.

The theme for this year’s day is “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All “.

World Human Rights Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to uphold human rights globally.

It is observed annually to commemorate the adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948.

In his message on the World Human Rights Day, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and other international instruments.

The president said Pakistan’s constitution guarantees fundamental rights to the citizens and the country has adopted several legal, economic and social remedies to promote and protect these rights.

President Dr Alvi said Pakistan has provided an enabling environment and equal opportunities to all minority groups who enjoyed equal social, political and economic rights. The president said it was unfortunate that the people of Palestine are being deprived of their rights and have been subjected to the worst form of state terrorism and ethnic cleansing by Israel.

He observed that the international community has failed to take action against Israel and stop it from committing genocide of the Palestinian people.

Similarly, he said, the Human Rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also demand the attention of the international community to hold India accountable for unleashing a reign of terror against the people of IIOJK. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the government would continue its efforts to promote and safeguard human rights, both domestically and internationally.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to further advance respect for and protection of the rights and freedoms of all the citizens.

The caretaker premier said in South Asia, India is violating all norms and conventions of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said Pakistan reiterates its call for ending egregious human rights abuses in IIOJK and reaffirms to continue moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against India’s occupation and oppression.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar said that another pressing human rights situation has emerged in Palestine where Israel is blatantly violating human rights in Gaza, resulting in thousands of casualties.

He said Israel’s purposeful, indiscriminate, and disproportionate targeting of people violated all standards of human rights and constituted a clear breach of international law.