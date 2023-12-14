Funeral prayer of Rehmat Shah Afridi offered

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Funeral prayer of Rehmat Shah Afridi, Editor-in-Chief Frontier Post Peshawar was offered here on Sunday.

Funeral prayer of the deceased was held at Hayatabad Peshawar and was attended by a large number of people, journalists, civil society members and well wishers.

Rehmat Shah Afridi was later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. He passed away last night due to protected illness. The people are coming to his residence and offering Fateha.

APNS expresses grief over demise of Rehmat Shah: The APNS expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Mr. Rehmat Shah Afridi, a senior journalist and founder of Daily Frontier Post. Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a joint statement have appreciated the contribution of Mr. Afridi in the promotion of English Journalism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

They stated that under his leadership daily Frontier Post played a prominent role to safeguard the freedom of press in the country. The APNS office bearers offered their condolence to the bereaved family and colleagues and prayed that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Minister mourns the loss of renowned journalist Rehmat Shah Afridi: Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakkhel, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, expresses profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of the esteemed Rehmat Shah Afridi. A trailblazer in English journalism within the frontier region of Pakistan, Afridi’s departure has created an irreplaceable void in the media landscape. As the founder Editor-in-Chief of The Frontier Post, his enduring legacy and significant contributions to media in the region will be remembered with deep respect.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakkhel stated, “Rehmat Shah Afridi’s impact on English journalism in the frontier region has been monumental. His vision and dedication as the founder Editor-in-Chief of The Frontier Post have left an indelible mark on the industry.” The thoughts and prayers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister are with Afridi’s family, particularly his four sons—Mahmood Ullah Afridi, Jalil Afridi, Bilal Afridi, and Ahmad Shah Afridi—during this difficult time.

The Minister extends his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, wishing them strength and solace. May the soul of Rehmat Shah Afridi rest in eternal peace.

Meanwhile Former President Asif Zardari expressed regret over the demise of Frontier Post Chief Editor Rahmat Shah Afridi.Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences to Mehmood Shah Afridi, Jalil Shah Afridi and Bilal Afridi on the death of their father.He said that Rahmat Shah Afridi’s services to journalism are unforgettable.The former president prayed for Rahmat Shah Afridi’s forgiveness and high status.