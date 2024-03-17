President visits Chinese Embassy, vows action against terrorists

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad today and condoled the killing of Chinese nationals in a terrorist attack in Bisham.

He strongly condemned yesterday’s incident, saying the Pakistani nation shares the grief of the Chinese people.

He said the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Chinese people in this hour of grief.

He further said that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the security of the Chinese citizens working on different projects in Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador thanked the President for personally visiting the Embassy to offer condolences.

Jiang Zaidong said terrorists are enemies of humanity and need to be hunted down for targeting innocent people.

The Ambassador underscored the need for increasing counter-terrorism cooperation and providing enhanced security to Chinese workers in Pakistan.

He reiterated China’s resolve to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and support for CPEC and other projects.