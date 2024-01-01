President Zardari receives guard of honour at President House

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari on Monday received guard of honour at President House on Monday, a day after PPP CO-Chairman was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan.

President Zardari arrived at the forecourt of the presidency in the buggy.

After the national anthem, President Zardari inspected the guard of honour presented by the contingents of the armed forces.

Later, the president shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto and others attended the ceremony.