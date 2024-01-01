President Zardari urges parliamentary consensus to steer country out of crisis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday, while addressing the first joint session of the Parliament since he assumed office last month, said that amid numerous challenges, there was need to promote dialogue, parliamentary consensus besides implementation of rigorous reforms aimed at addressing new and underlying issues being faced by our homeland.

The address is Zardari’s record seventh to the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate amid PTI-Sunni Ittehad’s protest who chanted slogans Go Zardari Go but failed to deter the President.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bagti and ambassadors of China and United Kingdom were also present during the joint session of the parliament.

Speaking to both houses of the Parliament, Zardari expressed his sincerest gratitude to all parliamentarians and provincial assembly members for their trust and confidence in electing him for a second time as the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Referring to the 18th Amendment brought during his previous tenure, Zardari claimed that he himself handed over his powers to parliament, adding that he wished those powers should be used with the wisdom and maturity for the betterment of the country.

Stating that he saw his role as a “unifying symbol of a joint and unified federation”, President Zardari emphasised it was “time to turn a new page”. “If we see today as a new beginning we can invest in our strength and people by focusing on public needs,” he added.

The president stressed that the country needed its leaders to move from the polarisation so common, to contemporary politics. “This sacred house must play a role in rebuilding confidence,” he asserted.

President further said “The country needs us to take a pause and reflect on what we prioritise in our goals, narratives and agendas,” the president said, adding that he believed that the leaders could “lift the political atmosphere to reflect more light than heat”.

Noting that he drew inspiration from great leaders such as Quaid-i-Azam and ex-premiers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, Zardari said the challenges being faced by the country were not impossible to overcome.

President emphasized, “They just require dialogue, parliamentary consensus and a timeline of implementation of rigorous reforms aimed to address new and underlying issues facing us.”

The president said: “Let’s begin with a vision that strives to leave no one behind, the political leadership gathering in this house must prioritise the needs of communities in underdeveloped areas.”

He said that an inclusive growth model that emphasised equality of opportunities and positive working relationships between the federal government and the provinces was essential for a national agenda.

“Pakistan needs all hands on deck to revitalise its economy,” President Zardari stressed, adding that attracting foreign investment should be the country’s primary objective. He called on the government to simplify existing regulations and enable an environment for domestic and foreign investors.

“At the same time, we must accelerate endeavours to enhance the competitiveness of our products in global markets,” the president added, noting a “huge untapped potential” in various sectors, including agriculture, marine life, textile and IT.

President Zardari also touched upon the issue of climate change, recalling the devastating super floods of 2022 that hit the country.

During his five-year stint in the Presidency from September 2008 to 2013, he had already addressed the parliament six times. The sixth address on April 16, 2013 too was a record as no other president had addressed as many joint sittings before him.

The joint session has been called in pursuance of Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution, the latter stating: “At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year the President shall address both Houses assembled together […].”

The President said that we have to fulfill the preferences of the people, to move the country forward, we have to get out of the division, both houses have to work together to have confidence in the parliamentary system.

President Zardari said that Zulfiqar Bhutto dedicated his life for democracy and justice. He urged, “If we move forward together then the democracy in the country will be strong, we have to take everyone together, what the country needs should be included in our agenda, political leadership should highlight their priorities.

President Zardari said that there is a need for investment in the health sector, health facilities for the people have to be improved, we must focus on food security due to climatic effects.

President Zardari says that we will eliminate the terrorist elements, he is proud of the forces and law enforcement agencies, who have sacrificed in the defense of the nation.

He said that China has always helped Pakistan in defense and other matters, don’t let CPEC be held hostage, will take steps to secure the lives of Chinese brothers.

President Zardari said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris cannot be forgotten, Article 370 is the result of India’s move, which aims to make Muslims a minority in held Kashmir, hr urged India to withdraw its decision.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and daughter Aseefa and ambassadors of various countries are also in attendance, which was being live-streamed on the PTV Parliament YouTube channel. Zardari was elected to office on March 9, becoming the only Pakistani president to assume the role twice. During joint session of the Parliament, members of PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council raised hue and cry and chanted slogans for PTI founder while during the President’s address, PPP members chanted slogans “aik Zardari sab par bhari “.