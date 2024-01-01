Leghari: No leniency to electricity pilferers as losses climb to Rs560b

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has declared that there would be no pardon for the power pilferers as the annual losses from electricity theft have multiplied to Rs560 billion.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Awais Leghari said the government has issued strict directives against overbilling.

The energy minister said on the directives of the prime minister a concrete roadmap had been chalked out to bring comprehensive reforms in country’s power sector to control power pilferage, overbilling and circular debt.

Leghari said after assuming charge of the ministry, shortcomings of the power sector were reviewed to address chronic issues permanently. The government was committed to bringing improvement in the energy sector, he added.

The federal minister reiterated that no leniency would be given to the power pilferers irrespective of their status and position, adding that overbilling would also not be tolerated at any cost.

Solid strategy had also been devised to eliminate menace of power theft in the country. he said and added lower-middle class had been suffering from the power theft and they had to rectify existing shortcomings in the power system.

Leghari went on to say that accumulative loss of power distribution companies (DISCOs) would surge to Rs560 billion by June. Electricity units worth over Rs300 billion were consumed by the power pilferers, he added.

The minister said it was the need to hour to deal such power pilferers and officials involved in this illegal practice strictly. The country could not afford such misappropriation of billions of rupees to the economy, he added.

He vowed not sparing even higher officials such as XENs, SDOs, chief engineers involved in patronage of power pilferage. He claimed that around 20 percent officials of power sector were involved in this dirty practice.

Leghari said that all CEOs had already been directed to remove ‘kundas’ before April 23 failing which strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

The minister appreciated the support of Interior Ministry and FIA for supporting the DISCOs to eliminate power theft.

Replying to a question, Leghari said that solar panels having 6800 megawatts capacity were imported in current year, adding that mostly the people were shifting on off grid.

In winter season, incentives package would have to be introduced to increase power demands to meet capacity payment demand, he added.

To another question, the minister said the circular debt was around Rs2,400 to Rs 2,500 billion and out of which Rs1,900 billion was under the head of recovery.

To a separate question, Leghari said that tariff adjustment was related to monthly fuel cost adjustment or quarterly cost adjustment mechanism.