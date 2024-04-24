Prompt resolution of taxpayers’ issues: Federal Tax Ombudsman Commends FBR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah held a meeting with Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir and his team in his office and discussed matters relating to taxpayers’ issues. Federal Tax Ombudsman commended the performance of FBR for prompt redressal of problems of the taxpayers and quick implementation of FTO’s decisions.

Member IR (Operations) expressed gratitude to the Federal Tax Ombudsman and assured to resolve taxpayers’ concerns on priority basis.

He said that revenue generation performance of FBR would further improve under the guidance of FTO.

On the occasion, Federal Tax Ombudsman also awarded certificates and shields to Member IR (Operations) and other officers including Chief Refunds Muhammad Imtiaz, Chief Formations Mirza Nasir Ali, Secretary Revenue Budget Bilal Zamir and Secretary IT Ehsan Ullah Mehsood.