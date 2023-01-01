BAGHLAN (Agencies): The city of Pul-Khumri, the center of Baghlan, and several districts of that province witnessed massive protests in response to the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an by an extremist Swedish politician.

Hundreds of Baghlan residents, religious scholars, ethnic leaders, and youths in the center and several districts of this province staged a massive demonstration in response to the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an by a Swedish politician.

The protesters asked the Islamic countries not to remain silent in the face of this great crime, because the result of such dangerous acts will end. they also demanded the imposition of global sanctions against Sweden.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents of the city of Maymana, the center of Faryab, in a protest against the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, started protests on Sunday.

The residents of the city of Maymana, the center of Faryab, condemned this act of the enemies of Islam and demanded that the perpetrators of this unforgivable crime be punished.

Several scholars and students spoke in this gathering and invited people to unity and solidarity, condemned the burning of the Holy Qur’an, the life-giving book in Sweden, and asked Islamic countries to raise their voices against this extreme Swedish politician.