Providing relief to people govt top priority: Muqam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Wednesday said that providing relief to people was the top priority of the government.

During his visit to SNGPL, Wapda and NADRA headquarters here, the PM adviser directed the authorities to expedite work on all ongoing SNGPLs and Wapda projects.

He also approved double shift in NADRA in some constituencies and reserved offices for women. He underscored the need for ensuring gas supply to the gas producing areas on priority basis.

He also visited the headquarters of Wapda here.

Amir Muqam reviewed progress on ongoing projects and directed acceleration of work for benefits of masses. Senior of all these departments attended the meeting.