Advertisement of gambling companies at PSL: PHC orders FIA, SB, PTA to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit reply in case regarding advertisement of gambling companies during Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Wednesday.

The counsel Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel Advocate informed that Gambling Companies had sponsored PSL despite ban on gambling while mobile-apps and websites are running in the country.

The counsel argued during PSL season one player has wear a ribbon displaying gambling company logo despite the fact that advertisement of betting firms is illegal in Pakistan.

He argued to stop PSL franchises from obtaining sponsorship of gambling companies.

The divisional bench of PHC has ordered FIA, PTA and SBP along with government to submit reply on Haider Sherazi writ petition seeking ban on gambling, its apps and websites while adjourned further hearing.

PHC grants bail: Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of Peshawar High Court has granted bail in case regarding issuance visa mistakenly to the petitioner.

The counsel Mian Zakir Hussain Advocate informed that Israr Shah has mistakenly send visa and there was not intention for anything illegal.

PHC Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim granted bail to Israr Shah after conclusion of arguments.