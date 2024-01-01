PSX loses 124 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Friday, losing 124.26, a negative change of 0.19 percent, closing at 64,514.90 points against 64,639.16 points the previous trading day.

A total of 949,559,318 shares valuing Rs.19.355 billion were traded during the day as compared to 548,989,972 shares valuing Rs. 15.395 billion the last day. Some 362 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 187 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 14 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 481,119,880 shares at Rs.6.12 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,379,558 shares at Rs.1.47 per share and Bank of Punjab with 28,423,802 shares at Rs.6.92 per share.(APP)