PTI Chairman Gohar Khan’s family attacked

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan Saturday claimed his family was attacked as he was present in the Supreme Court.

The PTI chief immediately left the Supreme Court premises after getting the update during the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea challenging the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) verdict favouring the PTI in bat symbol and intra-party polls case. In conversation with his colleague and party member Barrister Ali Zafar, the PTI chief said his sons and nephews have been beaten up.

“The news has just come from home. People came in four double cabins and took the computer,” he said. Pointing at Barrister Gohar, the PTI lawyer said: “Some people reached his home and beat up his family members. Reacting to the update, CJP Isa said; “Whatever happened should not have happened.”

He summoned the additional attorney general to the rostrum reiterating his displeasure at the news. The additional attorney general said he would look into it and left the courtroom. The PTI chairman, after a while, returned to the apex court, following which CJP Isa inquired from him about the situation. “The situation is very serious,” he responded.

The chief justice directed the additional attorney general to resolve the matter. Barrister Gohar said he doesn’t trust anyone and wants to tell the court what has happened. The additional attorney general said he has spoken with the home secretary and Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

“The home secretary and the IG are investigating what happened,” he told the court.

As the PTI chief wanted to say something, CJP Isa stopped him and told him to inform the additional attorney general instead. “First tell the additional attorney general, if not heard by him, then inform the court.”