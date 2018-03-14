PTI to contest against Sherry Rehman for Senate opposition leader slot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to field its own candidate for the Senate opposition leader slot after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated Sherry Rehman for the post.

The private news channel reported that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the Sherry Rehman name for the opposition leader slot in the senate and a party meeting has been called in this regard.

PPP claimed that six of eight independent senators from the tribal areas are supporting the PPP candidate in senate.

PPP, which has 20 seats in the Senate, will need the support of other opposition parties to have Rehman appointed. Opposition parties in the Senate did come together to get Sadiq Sanjrani elected chairman and Saleem Mandviwalla deputy chairman earlier this week.

Sherry Rehman, a senior leader of PPP, has served as a senator since 2015 and was also Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US (2011-13) and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting (2008-09) in the last government.

