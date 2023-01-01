PTI decides to withdraw resignations

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided to withdraw the resignations of their remaining 44 Members of National Assembly whose resignations are yet to be accepted by the speaker.

PTI leader Asad Umar said on Monday that the party had emailed National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf informing him about the resignation withdrawal decision. The party wants to withdraw resignations of its 44 MNAs whose resignations have not been accepted so far, he added. The PTI leader said the party’s next step would be to get its member appointed as the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

On Friday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted another 35 resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmakers. The National Assembly speaker after accepting the resignations sent the list to the Election Commission of Pakistan which later de-notified the fresh lot of 35 PTI lawmakers after completing necessary action.

Earlier, on Jan 17, the speaker had accepted resignations of 34 MNAs of the PTI and one resignation of Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. As many as 123 PTI MNAs had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan in April last year. Subsequently, the NA speaker had accepted only 11 of the resignations, stating that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification. So far, the total resignations of the PTI MNAs accepted by the NA speaker has risen to 80.